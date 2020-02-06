First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.83

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 16627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.