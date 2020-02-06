FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FirstService has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.18. 57,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

