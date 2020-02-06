FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of FSV traded up C$8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,414. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$110.02 and a 52 week high of C$148.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.49.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

