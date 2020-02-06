FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.01

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$148.01 and last traded at C$147.55, with a volume of 22818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$138.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.77%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

