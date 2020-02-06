Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Flash has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $10.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.03018032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00210275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00131782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

