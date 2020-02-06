Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.00 to $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 3,018,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.