Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 to $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.206 billion to $4.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 1,695,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.