FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of FormFactor worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 1,089,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.