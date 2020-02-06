Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,518,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,992,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

