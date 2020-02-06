Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $4,326,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,327. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.19 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

