Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $25,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $238.29. 553,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,473. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $242.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

