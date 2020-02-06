Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672,258. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

