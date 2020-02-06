Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.97. 8,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

