Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 587 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,964,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,158,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.04. 1,007,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,505,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

