Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 5,544 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 696,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,226. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $64.76 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

