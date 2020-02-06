Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 300 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.19% of Chemed worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $486.03. 1,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,009. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $297.08 and a 52 week high of $490.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.71 and a 200 day moving average of $427.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

