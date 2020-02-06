Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 7,300 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.26% of MAXIMUS worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 186,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,425. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

