Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ASGN were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 111.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 197,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 510,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

ASGN stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.26. 30,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,421. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

