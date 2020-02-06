Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,833 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,456 shares of company stock worth $19,176,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.46 and a 52-week high of $169.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

