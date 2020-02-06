Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 3,900 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.