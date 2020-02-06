Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

V stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.31. The company had a trading volume of 517,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $400.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.