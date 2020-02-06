Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 59,000 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $85.63. 28,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.