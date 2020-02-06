Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortive were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

