Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $363.262-376.121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.6 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,331. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

