Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,334. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.85 and a 12-month high of $206.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

