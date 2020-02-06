Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period.

ECON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 14,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

