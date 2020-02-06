Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 8,262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 65,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 80,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.00. 1,636,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

