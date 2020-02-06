Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.73. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $548.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

