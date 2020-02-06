Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their sell rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.31 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.