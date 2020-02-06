Freelancer (ASX:FLN) Shares Down 1%

Freelancer Ltd (ASX:FLN)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), 27,026 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 million and a P/E ratio of -480.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.72.

Freelancer Company Profile (ASX:FLN)

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Through its marketplace employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

