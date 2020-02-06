FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on shares of FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FreightCar America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 46,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 143,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

