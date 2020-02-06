FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $13,049,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 902.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 2,382,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.12.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.