FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 200 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $32,672.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.71. 4,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

