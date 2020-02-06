FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 500 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

