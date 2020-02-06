FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $80.58. 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,457. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

