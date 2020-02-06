FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,218,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,147,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.41. 388,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average of $224.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.