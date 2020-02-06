FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. 11,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,431. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $3,456,953.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $7,604,109 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.