FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,397,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,175.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 133,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,901,178. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

