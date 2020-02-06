FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 1,400 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AES were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,161. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.