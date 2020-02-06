FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

International Paper stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

