Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,925,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $123.61. 271,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,332. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.19 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

