Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.41. 182,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,397. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $211.60 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,131 shares of company stock worth $125,952,372. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.