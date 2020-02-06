Fusion (FSN) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000218 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,709.40 or 0.99648224 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

