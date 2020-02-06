FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $17.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.31.

NYSE HUM opened at $364.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

