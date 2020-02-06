FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Investment Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 433,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

