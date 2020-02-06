FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ARLP traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 25,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,249. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 281,319 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.26%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

