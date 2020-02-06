Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

