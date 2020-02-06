GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Hits $430,114.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $430,114.00 and $7,259.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.06032723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00128906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036304 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.