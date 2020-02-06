Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $51.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 20658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065 over the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

