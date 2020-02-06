GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.13, 18,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG.PA)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

